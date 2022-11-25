Portlanders take on Black, Green Friday after Thanksgiving

One is a consumer blitz of sales and shopping, while the other is a nudge toward enjoying Oregon’s great outdoors. Both can help work off a turkey dinner

Example video title will go here for this video

TIGARD, Ore. — The holiday season has officially arrived and Oregonians have two options the Friday after Thanksgiving: Black Friday or Green Friday.

In Tigard, people flocked to Bridgeport Village shopping mall on Friday to snag some deals. Everyone, from families to college students, were taking advantage of the Black Friday deals and discounts.

KGW spoke to Taha Adulaimi, a Black Friday shopper, who said was shopping for different things. He was mostly excited to get back into the swing of things after two years of the pandemic.

"I love it, just because we get a lot of deals," Adulaimi said. "This is the kind of day we go shopping for everything. I'm trying to get a Playstation 5."

Along with Black Friday shopping, there will also be live music at Bridgeport Village. Lexi Llamas, another Black Friday shopper, told KGW she looks forward to Black Friday shopping every year.

"I would say online shopping is very convenient and I think after the pandemic people want to come out and go shopping in person because it's fun," Llamas said.

The Friday after Thanksgiving is also Green Friday, an Oregon State Parks tradition which encourages people to take part in nature and enjoy the great outdoors.

All Oregon State Parks and metro area parks that usually have a parking fee, waived all day use parking fees.

Anna Caldwell wanted to get out instead of shopping this year.