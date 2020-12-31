How to safely celebrate New Year's Eve in the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — While COVID-19 cases in the the Portland area and in Southwest Washington have been stabilizing lately, health officials say that's not a green light to let your guard down this New Year’s Eve.
That said, there are plenty of ways to safely celebrate the departure of 2020 here in the metro area, whether you want to venture out into the world (and stay in your car) or have a dance party (in your house, with members of your household only).
Keizer Drive-In Fireworks
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes are saying goodbye to 2020 with New Year's Eve fireworks at Volcanoes Stadium, drive-in style. Space is limited and the fireworks begin at 9 p.m. sharp.
- What: Drive-in fireworks
- Where: Volcanoes Stadium
- When: 9 p.m. sharp
Good Riddance 2020, with Pink Martini
Portland's own "little orchestra," Pink Martini, will broadcast a New Year’s Eve streaming concert called Good Riddance 2020.
- What: Pink Martini | Good Riddance 2020
- Where: Streaming right here
- When: Stream starting at noon, or watch on OPB-TV at 9:30 p.m.
The hour-long concert will air December 31 at 9:30 p.m. on OPB TV, and is presented by Classic Pianos, Stoller Family Estate and Metropolitan Youth Symphony.
ZooLights
Remain in the safety of your own vehicle and drive through ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo. As of Thursday morning, there was still space available for New Year's Eve!
- What: ZooLights
- Where: 4001 SW Canyon Rd.
- When: Through 10 p.m.
Anjali & the Kid 20th Anniversary Live Stream
For New Year's Eve, DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid had hoped to throw another "800-person rager" to celebrate 20 years in the Oregon club scene. Instead, they'll live stream an instant dance party from their living room to yours. Donations welcome.
- What: 20th Anniversary NYE Live Stream
- Where: Twitch
- When: 9 p.m.-1a.m.
Winter Wonderland
Boasting "the largest holiday light show west of the Mississippi," Winter Wonderland at PIR has been a holiday tradition in Portland since 1993. And it's another way to head out and celebrate safely.
- What: Winter Wonderland
- Where: Portland International Raceway
- When: Through 10 p.m.
KBOO's New Year's Eve Virtual Dance Party
Join KBOO-FM for a dance party that starts at 8 p.m. and lasts til dawn. The all-night virtual house party includes DJs PDX Biologic, Diablo, Kabloom and Top Dolla.
- What: KBOO's New Year's Eve Extravaganza
- Where: KBOO-FM
- When: 8 p.m.-???
Beaverton Winter Lights
Five locations throughout Beaverton will become "tapestries of color inspired by the magic of the season" as part of Beaverton Winter Lights. As you visit the colorful displays, the city of Beaverton offers a playlist of winter-themed songs to keep you and yours in a festive mood.
- What: Beaverton Winter Lights
- Where: Five different locations
- When: 4:30-10 p.m.
Ring in the New Year with NBC
Watch on KGW starting at 10 p.m. as NBC kicks off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests for "NBC's New Year's Eve 2021."
The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee.
Carson Daly will return to host NBC's New Year's Eve special live from the heart of Times Square.
What: NBC New Year's Eve 2021
Where: KGW
When: 10 p.m. and then again at 11:30 p.m.
Check out many more events for New Year's Eve, throughout the weekend and beyond at PDXPipeline.com
Celebrating safely
- Stay home and keep your celebrations limited to the people in your household.
- Plan a virtual celebration with your friends and family.
If you must travel, keep in mind (even after you’ve had a drink or two):
- Wear your mask
- Stay at least 6' away from anyone outside your household
- Avoid crowds
- Avoid poorly ventilated spaces.
If you're feeling sick, stay home and isolate yourself. And if you haven’t already, the CDC recommends getting the flu shot as soon as possible.
And a reminder, if you've grown accustomed to riding TriMet for free on New Year's Eve, that service will not be available this year in the interest of COVID-19 safety protocols.