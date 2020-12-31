How to safely celebrate New Year's Eve in the Portland metro area

There are plenty of ways to celebrate New Year's Eve while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

PORTLAND, Ore. — While COVID-19 cases in the the Portland area and in Southwest Washington have been stabilizing lately, health officials say that's not a green light to let your guard down this New Year’s Eve.

That said, there are plenty of ways to safely celebrate the departure of 2020 here in the metro area, whether you want to venture out into the world (and stay in your car) or have a dance party (in your house, with members of your household only).

Keizer Drive-In Fireworks

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes are saying goodbye to 2020 with New Year's Eve fireworks at Volcanoes Stadium, drive-in style. Space is limited and the fireworks begin at 9 p.m. sharp.

Good Riddance 2020, with Pink Martini

Portland's own "little orchestra," Pink Martini, will broadcast a New Year’s Eve streaming concert called Good Riddance 2020.

The hour-long concert will air December 31 at 9:30 p.m. on OPB TV, and is presented by Classic Pianos, Stoller Family Estate and Metropolitan Youth Symphony.

ZooLights

Remain in the safety of your own vehicle and drive through ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo. As of Thursday morning, there was still space available for New Year's Eve!

Anjali & the Kid 20th Anniversary Live Stream

For New Year's Eve, DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid had hoped to throw another "800-person rager" to celebrate 20 years in the Oregon club scene. Instead, they'll live stream an instant dance party from their living room to yours. Donations welcome.

Winter Wonderland

Boasting "the largest holiday light show west of the Mississippi," Winter Wonderland at PIR has been a holiday tradition in Portland since 1993. And it's another way to head out and celebrate safely.

KBOO's New Year's Eve Virtual Dance Party

Join KBOO-FM for a dance party that starts at 8 p.m. and lasts til dawn. The all-night virtual house party includes DJs PDX Biologic, Diablo, Kabloom and Top Dolla.

Beaverton Winter Lights

Five locations throughout Beaverton will become "tapestries of color inspired by the magic of the season" as part of Beaverton Winter Lights. As you visit the colorful displays, the city of Beaverton offers a playlist of winter-themed songs to keep you and yours in a festive mood.

Ring in the New Year with NBC

Watch on KGW starting at 10 p.m. as NBC kicks off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests for "NBC's New Year's Eve 2021."

The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee.

Carson Daly will return to host NBC's New Year's Eve special live from the heart of Times Square.

When: 10 p.m. and then again at 11:30 p.m.

Check out many more events for New Year's Eve, throughout the weekend and beyond at PDXPipeline.com

Celebrating safely

Stay home and keep your celebrations limited to the people in your household.

Plan a virtual celebration with your friends and family.

If you must travel, keep in mind (even after you’ve had a drink or two):

Wear your mask

Stay at least 6' away from anyone outside your household

Avoid crowds

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces.

If you're feeling sick, stay home and isolate yourself. And if you haven’t already, the CDC recommends getting the flu shot as soon as possible.