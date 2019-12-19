PORTLAND, Ore. — As you exit I-205 at Powell Boulevard, make sure you look to your left or you'll miss it.

Dozens of white rocks spell the words "Merry Christmas" up the embankment to the west.

Danika Warfield came up with the idea to write the holiday message last week. Friends helped put it all together.

"I was hoping it would give them a brighter look at us at least, cause we're not bad and we're just like them trying to have a good holiday," she said.

Warfield has been homeless for 10 years, by your own choice. She says she sees the way people look at her as they drive by, but hopes the words mean more than just your typical holiday greeting.

"That's why I tried to make it to where they don't look down on us, cause we're not all bad people. A lot of people are scared of the homeless, which I can understand, cause some are stupid, but most of us aren't like that. We're just trying to live."

Warfield says she and the others camping on the hillside have done this before and plan to again in the future.

"We actually did it on Thanksgiving and had 'Happy Thanksgiving' and now we have 'Merry Christmas' and we'll probably have 'Happy New Years' too," she said.

