Holiday tree arrives at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland

The 37th Tree Lighting Ceremony is Friday, Nov. 26 and for the second year in a row, it won't be held in person but will be a virtual event.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The holiday season is officially upon us, with downtown Portland welcoming the arrival of a 75-foot Douglas fir to Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday morning. Over the next few weeks, the tree will be strung with lights and decorated with ornaments in preparation for the annual tree-lighting ceremony.

The 37th Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. For the second year in a row, the ceremony won't be held in person but will be a virtual event, with KGW televising the ceremony during a half-hour special program. Local high school bands and chorus groups will lead a televised caroling sing-along. Lyrics will appear on the TV screen and will also be available to download.

The tree was donated by Stimson Lumber Company. According to a news release from Pioneer Courthouse Square, this is the 20th year that Stimson has harvested, delivered and set up the tree. The tree was grown in Gaston, Ore. and was delivered with the help of Redmond Heavy Hauling. On Friday morning, the tree was put in position by NessCampbell Crane + Rigging.

There are a handful of holiday events this season at Pioneer Courthouse Square, including: