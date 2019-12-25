CLEVELAND — So what happens if the Bumpus' dogs wreck your Christmas dinner on Wednesday? (A Christmas Story reference, for those unfamiliar)

We've put together the following list to help you out. One note, be sure to check with your closest location before heading out. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours so calling is suggested.

Applebee's: Not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees.

Baker’s Square: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Boston Market: Nearly all locations are open Wednesday but menu selections and hours may vary by location.

Buca di Beppo: Most open regular hours.

Burger King: Some locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Chinese restaurants: It's a tradition for Chinese restaurants to be open Christmas. Make sure you check your favorite location.

Dave & Buster's: Check your closest location's hours online.

Denny's: Open 24 hours.

Dunkin': Hours vary and not all locations will be open. Check the Dunkin' mobile app to confirm whether your local store is open.

Fleming's Steakhouse: Select locations open Christmas.

Golden Corral: Most locations are open but check with your local restaurant.

IHOP: Most locations will be open regular hours Wednesday. I

Macaroni Grill: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McDonald's: Several locations are open Wednesday, hours vary.

Panda Express: Hours vary.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: Some locations will have special hours Wednesday.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Will be open on Christmas Day. Call for hours.

Starbucks: Check with your closest location and hours will be updated on the app and website.

TGI Fridays: Some locations will be open special hours, which vary.

Waffle House: All locations open

Delivery services including Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will be delivering food orders Christmas for participating local and national restaurants. Check the apps or websites Wednesday to find available options.

