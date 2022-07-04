Here are the Fourth of July celebrations happening in Oregon, SW Washington

Whether it's a fireworks display, parade, silent disco or a laser light show, there are lots of options this holiday weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Independence Day celebrations are back this Fourth of July after being pushed back the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Whether it's a fireworks display, parade, silent disco or a laser light show, there are lots of options in and around Portland this year — so we put together a list to help you figure out the best way to spend your holiday weekend.

Although personal fireworks are banned in Portland city and various suburbs, there are still some places where you can see them. And if fireworks aren't your thing (we see you, dog owners), we have some other ideas for you too!

Portland

The big downtown fireworks show over the Willamette River will start around 10 p.m., and there are lots of places where you'll be able to watch, including the Eastbank Esplanade, Sellwood Park or the top of Mount Tabor.

There are also events happening on the Fourth to keep yourself busy before enjoying the fireworks show.

Waterfront Blues Festival

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park

When: Friday, July 1-Monday, July 4 (Fireworks are only happening on the Fourth)

What: The big annual blues festival on downtown Portland's waterfront is celebrating its 35th year. There will be multiple stages and lots of big names performing. Ticket prices vary, but you don't have to actually attend the festival to see the big fireworks show on the Fourth of July. You can see them from downtown, on the east side of the river or even from the top of Mount Tabor.

For tickets and other information about the Waterfront Blues Festival, visit waterfrontbluesfest.com.

Oaks Amusement Park



Where: 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland

When: Monday, July 4, from noon to midnight

What: Portland's favorite (and only) amusement park is offering a Fourth of July ticket package that includes all-day access to rides and first-come, first-serve picnic grounds to watch the fireworks over the Willamette River after dark. Tickets run $36 for anyone 3 and older and must be purchased online in advance.

Fourth of July Silent Disco

Where: Tilikum Crossing Bridge

When: Monday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Heartbeat Silent Disco is hosting a Fourth of July dance party at the Tilikum Crossing Bridge before Monday night's fireworks. Everyone gets their own headphones and pics from a selection of music channels. "Whether you are into bass music, house music or funky stuff we will have something for everyone," the event's description says. Tickets are $10 online.

Clark County

The big annual Fort Vancouver fireworks show was canceled again this year, but fear not! The brand-new Vancouver Summer Fest will take its place, and there are some other solid options surrounding area too.

Vancouver Summer Fest

Where: Fort Vancouver, 1501 E Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver

When: Sunday, July 3, from 11 a.m. until after dark

What: Fort Vancouver is hosting a free day of live music, games, rides in military vehicles for historic tours and a movie in the park at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic or buy food from local vendors. There will be beer and cider tastings behind the historic Grant House. Learn more here.

Ridgefield Fourth of July Parade & Festival

When: 8 a.m. until after after dark

What: Ridgefield's Independence Day festival will be a full day of activities, starting with a fun run at 8 a.m. There will be a "pet and kid pre-parade" at 10 a.m. and the Fourth of July parade starts at 11 a.m. There will also be food, vendors and activities for kids, along with a pie eating contest at 2 p.m. Instead of fireworks, they're doing a laser light show at 10 p.m. Learn more here.

Port of Camas-Washougal Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Marina Park, 24 S A St, Washougal

When: Monday, July 4, from 6 p.m. until after dusk

What: The Port of Camas-Washougal is hosting an Independence Day party featuring live music from cover bands starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Learn more here.

Clackamas County

Happy Valley Fourth of July Family Festival

Where: Happy Valley Park, 13770 SE Ridgecrest Rd

When: Monday, July 4, from noon to 10 p.m.

What: The big annual Fourth celebration at Happy Valley Park is back with live music, carnival games and inflatable structures, along with food and beverage vendors, including a beer garden. The celebration will be topped off with a what the city touts as "one of the best fireworks displays in the area." Learn more here.

Molalla Buckaroo Rodeo

Where: 815 Shirley Street, Molalla

When: Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4

What: It's a weekend-long rodeo about 30 miles outside of Portland featuring bull riding, live music and fireworks every night. Learn more at www.molallabuckeroo.com.

Sandy Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Where: Sandy High School, 37400 Bell St

When: Monday, July 4, at dusk

What: The city is closing off part of Bell Street by Sandy High School for its fireworks show, and residents are encouraged to bring the whole family. Learn more here.

Washington County

Beaverton Fourth of July parade and fireworks

Where: Oak Hills Recreation Center, 2400 NW 153rd Ave, Beaverton

When: Monday, July 4, from 12:30 p.m. until after dark

What: The Oak Hills Recreation Center will be hosting a full day of events, featuring food and baked goods, live music and shaved ice. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 10 p.m., but there are lots of activities to do in between. Lean more here.

Hillsboro Rotary 4th of July Parade

When: Monday, July 4, at 10 a.m.

What: The parade is a long-standing Fourth of July tradition in Hillsboro that started in 1926. This year's theme is "Hometown Heroes." Learn more here.

Hillsboro Hops game + post-game fireworks display

Where: Ron Tonkin Field, 4460 NE Century Blvd, Hillsboro

When: Monday, July 4, at 7:05 p.m.

What: Enjoy some good ol' fashion American baseball as the Hillsboro Hops take on the Eugene Emeralds at home. There will be fireworks after the game! Tickets are available online.

Tigard Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Tigard High School, 9000 SW Durham Rd

When: Monday, July 4, at 6 p.m.

What: There will be games, music, food and more at Tigard High School on the Fourth along with fireworks at dusk. There will be a parade near the high school ahead of the celebration on Millen Drive at 4 p.m. Learn more here.

Oregon Coast

The Oregon Coast is always a popular destination for Independence Day celebrations. Here's what's going on for those of you heading to the beach for the holiday weekend.

Astoria fireworks show

Where: Over the Columbia River, Astoria

When: Monday, July 4, at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.)

What: More than 30 businesses and individuals collaborated to fund the fireworks show over the river in Astoria. The fireworks will be launched from a barge. "The display this year will be larger and higher than ever before to allow viewing from a larger area of town to avoid crowding along the Riverwalk," the Astoria Warrenton Chamber of Commerce's website says. Learn more here.

Seaside fireworks show

Where: Seaside Beach (Visitors are advised to park on the east side of the Necanicum River to avoid congestion)

When: Monday, July 4, at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.)

What: Visit Seaside's website calls this "one of the largest fireworks shows on the West Coast," and it's likely to be packed this year. Organizers recommend parking on the east side of the Necanicum River to avoid congestion after the show. Learn more here.

Lincoln City fireworks show

Where: Taft Waterfront Park, 825 SW 51st St, Lincoln City

When: Monday, July 4, at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.)

What: The festivities start in Lincoln City with live musician the Historic Taft District at 11 a.m. Here will be a patriotic boat parade around Devils Lake at 7 p.m. and the fireworks start at dusk. Learn more here.

Warrenton Fourth of July Parade, Car Show, BBQ and more

Where: Main Avenue, downtown Warrenton

When: Monday, July 4, at 3 p.m.

What: There will be free hamburgers and hot dogs before the parade, which will feature floats, horses, clowns and more. The car show will be at Robinson Community Park. Learn more here.

Columbia Gorge

Hood River Fireworks

Where: Hood River Event Site, Portway Ave

When: Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

What: Looking to avoid the beach crowds? Head an hour east of Portland for Hood River's fireworks show on the Columbia River. It'll be 25 minutes of fireworks within eyeshot of a bunch of restaurants and breweries on the waterfront. There will also be a parade from the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 12th Street to the Hood River Aquatic Center Monday morning at 10 a.m. Learn more at hoodriverfireworks.com.

Fort Dalles Fourth of July Celebration

When: Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4.

What: There will be two separate days of food, live music and more in The Dalles on Independence Day weekend. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Learn more here.