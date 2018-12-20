Another busy holiday travel season is upon us, and airports and airlines are trying to make the long lines and crowded gate areas tolerable.

On Friday, Alaska Airlines is celebrating National Ugly Sweater Day by offering early boarding to all Alaska and Horizon Air passengers wearing a festive holiday sweater.

Alaska isn't the only airline feeling the holiday spirit.

United Airlines has seven international flights that depart on December 24 but don't arrive at their destinations until December 26. The airline is offering 2,500 bonus award miles to any travelers on those flights who will miss December 25.

Airports are having some fun this holiday season, too.

There are daily holiday parades featuring Santa, elves and other holiday characters at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport through Christmas Eve; and on Wednesday and Thursday, live reindeers greeted passengers arriving at the airport via light rail.

The Snoopy statue at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is dressed in a festive sweater.

At Denver International Airport, there's free ice skating and skate rentals on the plaza between the main terminal and the airport Westin Hotel each day through January 6. And on Fridays, starting at noon, there's even free hot chocolate and cider.

Meanwhile, Nashville Interational Airport has visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, carolers, puppet shows and holiday karaoke.

Harriet Baskas of NBC News contributed to this report.