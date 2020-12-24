‘A Christmas Story’ 24-hour marathon begins tonight

The holiday tradition continues.

CLEVELAND — “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time will be featured in back-to-back-to-back-to-back (you get it) show times once again this year.

The holiday tradition of airing A Christmas Story for 24 straight hours starts Christmas Eve on both TBS and TNT. TBS begins their 24-hour extravaganza at 8 p.m. while TNT starts their marathon at 9 p.m.

A Christmas Story tells the heartwarming tale of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his desire to have Santa Claus bring him a Red Ryder BB gun. His Christmas wish takes plenty of twists and turns as his family embarks on a hilarious holiday journey that has become a family favorite.

Did you know that much of the 1983 movie was filmed in the Cleveland area?

The moment Ralphie first lays eyes on the Red Ryder BB gun was filmed at the former Higbee building windows in Public Square. That window is now home to the JACK Cleveland Casino. The Higbee building was also home to the Santa slide scene.

The Christmas parade featured in the film was recorded in downtown Cleveland's Public Square. The band marching in the parade was from Revere High School.

The most celebrated location from the film, however, is the family’s home, which has become a tourist attraction in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood -- you can even spend the night there.

If you've never visited the house before, they have created a new interactive experience that takes you on a scavenger hunt of the movie's biggest moments. Check it out here.

