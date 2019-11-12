PORTLAND, Ore. — Adventurers and treasure hunt lovers have another reason to get out this holiday season: to find a Christmas ornament that has been hidden in the Willamette National Forest.

Two-hundred ornaments were scattered along non-wilderness trails and Willamette Valley Oregon Wine Country, along with U.S. Forest Service officials, are encouraging people to get outside and find the locally crafted hand-blown ornaments.

The Statesman Journal reports only 40 ornaments were claimed as of Tuesday, so there are still plenty waiting to find a new home.

In addition to the thrill of discovery, people who find an ornament can register to win one of three grand prizes. Those prizes include a dinner, an activity and an overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. All you need to do is fill out this form after finding an ornament and you’ll be entered.

Before you head out, officials have given hints as to what areas may have ornaments: The Detroit Ranger District, Sweet Home Ranger District, Middle Fork Ranger District and McKenzie River Ranger District. Click here to see specific trails listed

If you go on the hunt for an ornament, officials ask you use the hashtags #FindYourOrnament and #FindYourTrail on social media to document your adventures.

Happy hunting!

