SALISBURY, N.C. — The Senior Citizens at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury, North Carolina really know how to enjoy a snow day!

A monstrous winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Carolinas. In Salisbury, the residents at Trinity Oaks took the snow in stride.

With the building all decked out in holiday cheer, residents ventured outside and had a merry good time.

The fun-filled snow day included a snowball fight and sledding!

Next time, we want to join the party!

Residents at Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton, NC also had a blast playing in 15 inches of snow Monday morning!

Check out the photos from their snow day!