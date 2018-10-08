PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland teens are hoping their hard work pays off for someone living on the streets.

A handful of Oregon Episcopal School students started their Friday morning with a mission in mind. As part of their senior projects, the teens built a tiny home.

“It's cool. It looks a lot bigger now that it's finished,” said Luke Morissette, who will be a sophomore this upcoming school year. “It was just such a great experience just to see our final project come out in such a great way.”

From the floors to the windows that let in light, the tiny home is a pretty sweet space. The project was headed up by two brothers, 18-year-old Jack and 16-year-old Luke.

Tiny homes have been a bit of a family project. This is the third one the Morissettes have built.

“My oldest brother Ted led the first one with Henry, my second oldest brother. Then Henry led the second while I helped him, and then I'm leading this one while Luke helps me. Then Luke is going to do his own afterward,” said Jack.

Each tiny home has been delivered to Dignity Village to help someone without a home. Dignity Village is located in Northeast Portland and seeks to provide shelter to people who need it.

“They’re people too and a lot of them are unlucky and a they need to catch a break like this,” said Jack.

“To see someone do this and bring this in and donate this to us is wonderful,” said Dave, who lives at Dignity Village.

He said a woman will be living inside the new home. Dave, himself, knows how much tiny homes mean for those who live in them.

“It means everything, to have a roof over their head, lock their door, leave their stuff so that they don't have to worry about anything getting stolen,” said Dave.

Hearing that makes all the work worth it.

“We just love donating to Dignity Village,” said Jack.

“Seeing the absolute look of gratitude they have when they see the house you've built for them, it's just incredible,” said Luke.

The teens were donated materials and advice from Pacific Lumber in Beaverton and Stone Bridge Homes NW in Lake Oswego.

The teens say their project shows that if people pitch in, it doesn't take all that much work to change someone else's life for the better.

