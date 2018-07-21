In 2016, Vicky was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and was ultimately told she only had a week left to live.

On March 16 of that year, the Sweet Home woman received a call of a lifetime.

A day earlier, Isabel, a 14-year-old girl from California had taken her own life. Instantly her mom Lauren knew what to do.

She gave doctors permission to donate Isabel’s organs. Her daughter’s life was lost, but she also knew how many lives could be saved.

Lauren and Isabel

Two days later, Vicky went into surgery. Doctors replaced her defective heart with a healthy heart from Isabel.

On Friday, more than 2 years after Vicky received Isabel’s heart, Isabel’s mother, Lauren, heard her daughter’s heartbeat for the first time.

