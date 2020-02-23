LOWELL, Ark. — A Lowell family experienced something they couldn't possibly plan for, their two-year-old daughter Sadie fell ill with the flu, and it became worse within hours.

With flu deaths and other illnesses across the state of Arkansas, the family knew they had to act fast.

2-year-old Sadie and her sister were asleep on the couch with the flu at their Lowell home.

Not an unusual thing for little kids, but then her fever spike, and Sadie had a febrile seizure.

Her mother, Jodie Northcutt, and her husband immediately called 911.

The family says heroes with the Lowell Fire Department answered their call.

They came into the home.

Jodie says they administered medicine and the proper treatment to Sadie until an ambulance could get her to a hospital.

Doctors at Springdale Children's Hospital took it from there.

Jodie told 5NEWS the fear her and Sadie's father had at the moment was relieved by the firemen keeping her daughter safe.

"As a parent, it's just so; it's so frightening. It felt like it took so much longer than it actually took," Jodie said. "They put our fears at ease, and they put Sadie's fears at ease."

Sadie and her family were back home from the hospital in a couple of hours.

She says every time they drive by the Lowell Fire Station, Sadie says she loves firefighters.

Jodie said little Sadie is healthy and back to being her outgoing self, and that the febrile seizure is not something that will cause permanent damage to Sadie.