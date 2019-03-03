PORTLAND, Ore. — The Grinch and Green Eggs And Ham are iconic throwbacks, and today the man who dreamed them up would be 115 years old!

Saturday marks the birthday of none other than Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel.

To celebrate, you can pick up a book or head down to the "Shaffer Fine Art Gallery" in downtown Portland to see their display of Dr. Seuss' art, including his paintings and sculptures.

Some of those lesser known works are political, with messages aimed equality and kindness.

Then there are the classics, tied to his books, which have meant so much to generations of kids.

Art by Dr. Seuss on display at Shaffer Fine Art Gallery in downtown Portland

KGW

“I run into teachers who talk so highly of how they were able to teach children who didn't know how to read through his books only because they had rhythm and rhyme,” said gallery director Gail Shaffer.

His legacy is so vast that years ago fans dubbed his birthday "Read Across America Day".

That's doubly appropriate this year because he's got a new book coming out.

Decades after his death, relatives found an unpublished manuscript for "Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum”, which is, appropriately, about a horse who gives kids a tour of an art museum.

It features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock, and it's due out Sept. 3.

