Gresham comes up with new way of filling empty jobs

The City of Gresham is now handing out job applications to people struggling with homelessness.

GRESHAM, Ore. — In an effort to fill empty job positions in Gresham, city leaders have come up with a new way to get applicants: Outreach workers are handing out job applications to people struggling with homelessness.

The city is looking to fill about 30 public utility jobs, which are seasonal but can lead to more permanent opportunities. They pay about $19 an hour, an increase over a couple years ago.

Jessica Harper with the City of Gresham said they city's government has struggled to fill roles.

"We have not had as many applicants as we would in a typical year, so why would we not do some outreach to people we know are ready to work?" she said.

The city's outreach team went to My Father's House, a shelter for people struggling with homelessness, to pass out applications. Brian Perch has been staying at the shelter for several months. He used to be homeless, and said he sees a decent job as a way to permanent housing.

"To work for the city, that's a big job, it's a great job, retirement and everything," he said.

John King, a Homeless Services Specialist with the city, has been handing out applications and providing additional resources. He lived on the streets about seven years ago, he said, before finding a job.

"I tell them my experience, I say 'this is how I did it, this is how you should do it, and you don't have to live like this anymore, life is much better than that,'" he said.

The jobs on offer don't come with educational requirements. They mostly involve working outside and doing some construction.

City staff said it made sense to do the the outreach at My Father's House because residents are required to find a full-time job.