Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer

A sweet collaboration between Fred Meyer, Franz Bakery and a young cancer survivor kicked off this week.

ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”

Emma Cranston designed the raspberry lemonade-flavored treat with Franz Bakery. Each box of six donuts will sell for $6.49, with all proceeds — at least $50,000 — going to Doernbecher.

When Emma was 6 months old, doctors at Doernbecher removed a tumor-infected kidney from her body and followed that with a year of chemotherapy.

Today Emma is cancer-free.

“From receiving her diagnosis to becoming a cancer survivor, and now giving back to other children in need, Emma’s journey is an inspiration to us all,” said Dr. Dana A.V. Braner, physician-in-chief at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. “We are grateful to Emma and all of the community partners who made this project possible.”

The raspberry-lemonade donut is sprinkled with red, Emma’s favorite color, and yellow, as her middle name is Sunshine. The box was designed with gold ribbons to raise awareness and support childhood cancer. It’s an effort Emma is proud of.

“That I'm supporting Doernbecher and that I'm a child cancer survivor and I want the same for them,” said Emma.

“The story of Emma’s journey inspires us all,” said Kim Albers-Nisbet, president of Franz Bakery. “We are honored with the opportunity to support Fred Meyer and Doernbecher with the development of Emma’s Donuts.”

The sweet effort is an expansion of Emma’s existing fundraising effort, Sunshine’s Kitchen. For the past two years, Emma has baked and sold scones outside her family’s Albany home. She’s used the proceeds — more than $2,600 in all — to buy and deliver Christmas presents to children and Doernbecher.

“Everybody can make a difference … one little girl could do so much,” said Emma’s father, Josh Cranston.

Cranston is a manager at the Albany Fred Meyer store and shared his daughter’s efforts with corporate managers who were inspired to do more to help.

“Emma and her vision are an incredible inspiration for us at Fred Meyer,” said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer Stores. “We are so proud and excited to launch Emma’s Donuts in our stores, to give back to the community and support the critical work being done at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.”

Emma’s parents are especially grateful for the opportunity to give back.

“Doernbecher's is one of those places you hope you don’t have to go to, but thank God they're there,” said Josh Cranston.