PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland has been a foodie destination before it was a destination. Here's a look at five of Portland's oldest restaurants and bars you need to try.

Huber’s Cafe

Originally known as The Bureau Saloon before it was purchased by Frank Huber, Huber’s Cafe has been a food staple in downtown Portland since 1879. In 1910, the restaurant moved from its original location on the corner of 1st and Morrison to its present location at 411 Southwest 3rd Avenue inside the Oregon Pioneer Building.

Huber’s Café was originally known for its traditional turkey dinner. It wasn’t until the early 1970s when their famous Spanish coffee was added to the menu. The restaurant is now owned and operated by family members of the original cook, Jim Louie, and has its dining room included on the National Register of Historic Places.

Visit Huber's Cafe at 411 SW 3rd Ave Portland, Ore.

Jake's Famous Crawfish

Jake's Famous Crawfish has been serving up fresh fish and seafood since 1892. The restaurant, now owned by McCormick & Schmick’s, is one of the two original crawfish restaurants still in operation today.

Visit Jakes Famous Crawfish at 401 SW 12th Ave., Portland, Ore.

Kelly’s Olympian

Kelly’s Olympian was established in 1902. It is known as Portland’s third continuously-operated bar and restaurant. It was originally called The Olympia Saloon, mostly due to the Olympia Brewing Company’s involvement in the inaugural opening, so they could sell their beer. The name was changed to include one of the original owners a few years later.

It is located in the heart of Portland. By day, it's is a neighborhood bar and by night it hosts live music. Make sure to check out the impressive vintage motorcycle collection and historic snapshots of historic Portland while you’re there.

Visit Kelly's Olympian at 426 SW Washington St., Portland, Ore.

Dan and Louis Oyster Bar

Family-owned Dan and Louis Oyster Bar has been around Portland since 1907. From its humble beginnings serving up a piping hot oyster stew, the restaurant was first known as Louis’ Oyster Bar, named after Louis C. Wachsmuth. The name “Dan” was later added to honor his son who died of complications with influenza.

The restaurant supports the sustainability of rivers and watersheds in Oregon by using fish caught in the wild that are locally produced.

Visit Dan and Louis Oyster Bar at 208 SW Ankeny St, Portland, Ore.

Leaky Roof Gastro Pub

The Leaky Roof originally started off as a food cart before opening its current location on the corner of 16th and Southwest Jefferson in the Goose Hollow neighborhood in 1947. The restaurant has been remodeled over the years, but the bar and floors remain the same. They pride themselves on only buying local and emphasize sustainability.

Visit the Leaky Roof Gastro Pub at 1538 SW Jefferson St., Portland, Ore.

