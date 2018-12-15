It’s time to slow it down and enjoy some Saturday morning goodness.
For today's Slow it down Saturday segment, we are featuring a white chicken chili recipe courtesy of our director Ansley.
Ingredients:
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can corn, undrained
- 1 can RoTel, undrained
- 2 chicken breasts
- 1 package Ranch dressing mix
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 (8oz) pkg cream cheese
Directions:
- Drain and rinse black beans.
- Place chicken at the bottom of crock pot, and pour the whole can of corn, Rotel and black beans.
- Top with seasonings and ranch mix.
- Stir together.
- Place cream cheese on top.
- Cover with lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours.
- Stir cream cheese into chili.
- Use two forks to shred chicken.
- Stir together and serve.
Minutes to Prepare: 10
Minutes to Cook: 360
Number of Servings: 6