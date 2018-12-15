It’s time to slow it down and enjoy some Saturday morning goodness.

For today's Slow it down Saturday segment, we are featuring a white chicken chili recipe courtesy of our director Ansley.

Ingredients:

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can corn, undrained

1 can RoTel, undrained

2 chicken breasts

1 package Ranch dressing mix

1 tsp cumin

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 (8oz) pkg cream cheese

Directions:

Drain and rinse black beans.

Place chicken at the bottom of crock pot, and pour the whole can of corn, Rotel and black beans.

Top with seasonings and ranch mix.

Stir together.

Place cream cheese on top.

Cover with lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Stir cream cheese into chili.

Use two forks to shred chicken.

Stir together and serve.

Minutes to Prepare: 10

Minutes to Cook: 360

Number of Servings: 6