It’s time to slow it down and enjoy some Saturday morning goodness.

For today's Slow it down Saturday segment, we are featuring a white chicken chili recipe courtesy of our director Ansley. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can corn, undrained
  • 1 can RoTel, undrained
  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 1 package Ranch dressing mix
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 (8oz) pkg cream cheese

Directions:

  • Drain and rinse black beans.
  • Place chicken at the bottom of crock pot, and pour the whole can of corn, Rotel and black beans. 
  • Top with seasonings and ranch mix. 
  • Stir together. 
  • Place cream cheese on top. 
  • Cover with lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours. 
  • Stir cream cheese into chili. 
  • Use two forks to shred chicken. 
  • Stir together and serve.

Minutes to Prepare: 10

Minutes to Cook: 360

Number of Servings: 6