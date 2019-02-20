PORTLAND, Ore. — If you ever had a reason to question how Portland Blue Star Donuts was, their latest donut may be the answer. The Portland donut chain known for its "grown-up donuts" announced on Monday, a new seasonal offering that takes your everyday glazed donut (looking at you Krispy Kream) and kicks it up a notch with their first ever CBD infused donut.

Coming in $5.75 the CBD Chocolate Hazelnut Custard is made from 18-hour buttery brioche filled with thick Valrhona dark chocolate custard infused with Oregon Hazelnut extract and 10mmg of CBD derived from Sherman County grown hemp by Güüd Manufacturing. The donut is then topped off with a dusting of crunchy homemade hazelnut powder.

The donut release comes after the 2018 Farm Bill legislation allowed commercial hemp cultivation and sale under state regulation.

The bill also removes hemp from the controlled substance list and classifies it as an agricultural commodity. It also allows farmers to compete with other farmers for USDA grants and programs. Previously, hemp which is related to marijuana does not have the same intoxicating effect because of its lower levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

Blue Star joins Southeast Portland’s Coalition Brewing who released a CBD-infused beer, Two Flowers. The CBD Chocolate Hazelnut Custard is available at all Blue Star Donuts (except for the Portland International Airport location because of well reasons).

A portion of the donut sales will be donated to Shepard’s Grain farmer David Brewer. The Brewer family manage the Emerson Dell Farm near The Dalles, Oregon that was damaged by the 2018 Substation fire.