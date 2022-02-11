A familiar restaurant name returns to Portland

This spring, Portland will again be home to an acclaimed name among local restaurants.

A group of restaurant partners will open House of Tasty, a "community supper club and culinary gathering space" that brings the Tasty brand back to Portland.

Two former restaurants with the brand, Tasty N Alder and Tasty N Daughters, closed in 2020 with the dissolution of the Toro Bravo restaurant group. Some former Tasty employers purchased the brand and opened Tasty in the Mercato Grove restaurant cluster in Lake Oswego last year.

The new venture will open at 726 S.E. Sixth Ave., the site of the former Bar King restaurant. While it will not operate as a full-service restaurant for now, it will host gatherings such as private celebrations or corporate events.

"Our desire was to create a venue to host our own house-promoted events as well as private dinners for our clients," the partners wrote on the House of Tasty website. "Our main focus with House of Tasty is to bring the community back together and create a space where we can gather and celebrate in our beloved Southeast Portland neighborhood."

The owners plan to open in March, according to Willamette Week.