PORTLAND, Ore. — Leave it to Reddit to answer the call for the best sandwich and mac & cheese in Portland.

After Shut Up & Eat served its final sandwich on March 3rd, Redditor u/anonymuscles put out the call to find the “best sandwich” in Portland.

“Once or twice a month I'll get a hankering for a really excellent sandwich. I love East Side Deli on 48th & Hawthorne; what other recs (in the area -- mid/inner SE) you got?”

Redditors came to the rescue with the top picks of sandwiches (and tortas) in Portland.

On the KGW News app? Tap here to view map

If that wasn't enough, a few months ago Redditors came to the rescue when u/slammy4206669 asked for recommendations for the best mac and cheese in Portland.

"Self-explanatory. I love mac and cheese," they said.

On the KGW News app? Tap here to view map

Do you know of any places that didn't make it to this list? Share them with me on Twitter @Claudiaamezcua_.