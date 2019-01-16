As with any great casserole, this broccoli and cheese bread pudding is a delicious, family-friendly dish that uses simple ingredients but makes for a satisfying and hearty dish. It's perfect for a weeknight meal or for a casual dinner party.

Broccoli and Cheese Bread Pudding Recipe

Ingredients:

1 1-pound (450 g) loaf rustic artisan bread, cut or torn into 1″ (30 cm) pieces

6 large eggs

3 cups (700 mL) whole milk

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1¼ cups (110 g) grated sharp Cheddar cheese, divided

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 10-ounce (280 g) bag frozen broccoli florets, thawed and drained (large pieces cut in half)

Directions

Position a rack to the center of the oven and preheat it to 375°F (190°C). Butter a 2½ -3 quart (2.3 -- 2.9 kg) baking dish. Place the bread chunks in a large bowl.

In another large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, onion, garlic, 1 cup (90 g) of cheese, ½ teaspoon (2.5 mL) salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Add the bread cubes and let soak for about 5-10 minutes, until most of the liquid is absorbed. Fold in broccoli.

Turn the bread pudding into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake uncovered until puffed and golden and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean--anywhere from 45-60 minutes depending on the size and depth of your baking dish. Let cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes before serving.

MORE FROM THE KIN COMMUNITY: