Raising Cane's is planning a second western Washington location. Here's where

After never having had a location in western Washington before, the fast-food chicken chain has filed plans for two locations so far in 2023.

RENTON, Wash. — Western Washingtonians could soon have not one but two locations to get Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in the region.

The company has filed plans for a location in Renton at 250 Rainier Avenue South. The company also has filed plans to construct a restaurant in Seattle's University District in a storefront formerly home to American Apparel.

Raising Cane's was founded in 1996 and is known for fried chicken fingers. Based in Louisiana, Raising Canes has hundreds of locations around the country, most of which are in the southeast. Over the years, the company has gradually expanded west, including the first Pacific Northwest location in Portland near its downtown.

The state of Washington's first Raising Cane's is expected to come next year in Vancouver not too far from Portland, The Columbian reports.

No information was immediately available on when the Renton location might begin construction or even potentially open. However, the company tweeted earlier this year that it would be coming to Seattle in 2025.

Raising Cane's won't be the first poultry-focused fast-food chain in that area of Renton, as Chick-fil-A is located less than a mile away. The proposed spot is also very close to Renton High School.

KING 5 asked its Facebook followers for feedback on the other top fast-food chains not currently in western Washington that they'd like to see open up a location, and popular options like California's In-N-Out Burger, Texas-born Whataburger and Waffle House were among the most consistent choices.