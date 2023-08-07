Here are the top 10 fast-food chains Seattleites want to see come to Washington

People are excited about Raising Cane's coming to the U District. But what other fast-food chains do Washingtonians want to see come to the state?

SEATTLE — Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is coming to Seattle.

The fast-food chain filed plans in early August to bring its chicken to Seattle.

The excitement over the latest fast-food chain to come to Seattle made us wonder what other fast-food chains need to come to the state. We asked our followers on Facebook which fast-food chain they would love to see come to the Puget Sound area. Here are their responses.

Top 10 fast-food chains Washingtonians want to see come to the state

1. In-N-Out Burgers

The California burger joint takes first place. While the popular chain has locations from California through the Midwest, a location has yet to open in Washington.

2. Whataburger

Known for its customizable burgers, the Texas staple gave In-N-Out a run for its money.

3. Waffle House

This 24-hour dinner’s slogan is “Good Fast Food.” And our followers definitely agree.

4. Culver’s

Culver’s opened its first family-owned location in Wisconsin. The chain is perhaps best known for its frozen custard.

5. Dunkin’ Donuts

It's the Starbucks of the Northeast. Despite its name, Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than just donuts. Including coffee. Lots of coffee.

6. White Castle

It's the world’s first fast-food burger. Or at least its website claims it is.

7. None

It turns out a lot of Washingtonians aren’t interested in fast food. Instead many called for people to support local businesses.

8. Zaxby’s

It's “Absolutely Cravable Chicken.” And people sure are craving this Georgia-based chicken.

9. Bojangles

Bojangles, a fried chicken restaurant, tied Zaxby’s for eighth place.

10. Torchy’s Tacos

Last but not least, Torchy’s Tacos. From its queso to its margaritas, Torchy’s is proving itself to be a stand-out taco shop.

Note: We defined fast food as a restaurant where you order at a counter and there are no waitresses. This took Cracker Barrel and Texas Roadhouse out of the running.

Based in Louisiana, Raising Canes has hundreds of locations around the country. The Puget Sound Business Journal first reported Raising Cane's submitted records to fill a building in the University District.

Hundreds of people posted their excitement on Twitter. @Titos commented under a post about the news: "Honestly can't wait to eat Raising Canes whenever I go to Seattle now."

The hype surrounding the chain's expansion to Washington state is reminiscent of when Chick-fil-A opened its first location in the state back in 2015.

According to the Seattle Times, the grand opening of Chick-fil-A’s Bellevue location caused 30-minute back-ups. The location continually saw cars blocking 116th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 8th Street. The location is currently closed for renovations.