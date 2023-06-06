Portland's Kann to partner with Old Town tea and thread shop to give away reservations to the popular Haitian eatery

The James Beard award-winning Haitian restaurant will hold a reservation giveaway this Saturday at Old Town tea and thread shop Barnes & Morgans — with one catch.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland restaurant Kann has announced plans to provide locals with a unique new opportunity to secure reservations at the wildly popular Haitian-inspired eatery — with one slight catch.

Kann is the brainchild of Gregory Gourdet, the well-known chef, award-winning author, "Top Chef" contestant and judge. The southeast Portland restaurant has racked up multiple awards since its debut a year ago, but due to popular demand, it's quickly developed a reputation as one of the toughest spots in town to land a reservation.

Now, Gourdet has come up with a new way to give Portlanders a chance to try out Kann's signature Haitian dishes, first reported Tuesday by The Oregonian. On Saturday, Kann will be partnering with Old Town tea and thread shop Barnes & Morgan to give away 300 October reservations. The reservations will be handed out on a first come, first served basis with one requirement: make a purchase at Barnes & Morgan.

Portlanders looking to enjoy some Haitian delicacies in the near future only need to show up to Barnes & Morgan at 131 NW 2nd Ave between noon and 4 p.m. and have an active Resy account with a credit card connected. Customers who purchase an item will receive a number that they can show to a Kann team member who will input their account details in the restaurant's system and offer an October reservation, The Oregonian reported.

The available reservations will be for any date in October during the restaurant's normal operating hours of 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, though of course some slots will become unavailable once the first lucky customers book them. Any size party will be allowed.