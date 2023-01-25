Portland coffee shop to offer $150 cup of coffee

Proud Mary Coffee paid $2,000 for a pound of award-winning coffee from Panama. The cafe will only sell 22 cups at its Portland and Austin locations combined.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Proud Mary Coffee is making an unconventional move: offering a single cup of coffee for a whopping $150 price tag.

This particular cup of coffee is said to be something special. Proud Mary described it as "the most life-changing coffee ever released" in its cafes.

It's Black Jaguar Geisha coffee imported from Panama. Australian-based coffee company Proud Mary will only sell 22 cups of the select roast in the entire United States. Those special cups will be split between their café in Austin, Texas and their flagship location in Portland.

Part of the reason for the high price point and limited supply, Proud Mary only purchased a pound of the critically-acclaimed beans and that pound ran them $2,000 wholesale. They said this is the most expensive coffee they've ever purchase "by a lot."

The Black Jaguar Geisha beans recently won first place in the prestigious coffee competition, "Best of Panama." Each entrant must impress seven 'Best of Panamanian' judges and seven judges who are also growers in the industry.

To boost the hype around the release and offer one lucky customer a taste, Proud Mary will give away one cup starting February 6, when the coffee is released. In true Willy Wonka fashion, the company is giving away a golden ticket to one lucky winner who preorders one of Proud Mary's other geisha coffee varieties from their website.

Proud Mary was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2009. It's café in Portland opened in 2017 and now accompanies a wholesale coffee roastery.

