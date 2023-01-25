10 Oregon restaurants, chefs nominated for 2023 James Beard Awards

This year Oregon landed four nominations for national awards and six other for regional awards.

PORTLAND, Ore — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef awards on Wednesday. Among the nominees for the so-called “Oscar’s of the Food World" are ten Oregon restaurants, wineries and chefs.

This year Oregon has four nominations for national awards: Portland's Kann and OK Omens, ōkta in McMinnville and Hiyu Wine Farm in Hood River. Six others were nominated for regional awards.

National categories

Two restaurants received nominations for best new restaurant:

Both restaurants are in the battle against 28 other restaurants from across the country.

Two wineries received nominations for outstanding wine and other beverages:

Hiyu Wine Farm, Hood River

OK Omens, Portland

Regional categories

Six chefs made it on the regional category for best chef for the Northwest, which includes Washington, Hawaii and Alaska:

Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland

Joshua Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland

Jonathan Jones, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails, Salem

Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland

Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Gado Gado, Portland

Crystal Platt, Lion & Owl, Eugene

Although several Oregon restaurants and chefs were nominated for regional categories, there were no nominations on the national category for best chef, restaurant or restaurateur this year.

Last year, Oregon landed nominations for national awards which included best new restaurant, outstanding wine, best hospitality and emerging chef. Portland's best and most well-known chef Gregory Gourdet won a James Beard Award last year for his paleo-friendly cookbook, "Everyone's Table."

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29. The winners will be celebrated on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

To view the complete list of nominees for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists, click here.