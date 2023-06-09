Got eggs? Learn how to turn them into quick and delish dinner

SEATTLE — If you have lots of eggs in your fridge and are looking for a way to use them up, Seattle super-chef Tom Douglas shows you how to turn them into an easy dinner. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.
Farm Fresh Shiitake Mushroom and Chevre Omelet
Tom Douglas and Co.® Recipe
Makes 1 omelet
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 generous teaspoons unsalted butter
- 2 farm fresh egg
- 4 Shiitake mushrooms, sliced
- 2 ounces marinated chevre
- 1+ teaspoon fresh chives, small dice (plus some for garnish)
- 3 sage leaves, minced
- Black pepper and kosher salt, to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Melt the 1 teaspoon of butter in a medium sauté pan on medium heat.
- Add mushrooms and sage.
- Sauté until golden brown. Remove and set aside.
- In a small mixing bowl, crack 2 eggs and whisk together lightly with a fork.
- Add chives, black pepper, salt and whisk together.
- Preheat a small sauté pan on low heat.
- Add 1 teaspoon of butter and melt.
- Add whisked egg into sauté pan.
- For a smooth omelet go with a lower flame/heat.
- Lift the edges of the egg around the pan, tilting the pan to allow the uncooked eggs to flow to the edge of the pan.
- Flip omelet.
- Add the mushroom mixture in the middle of the omelet.
- Fold the omelet directly onto your serving plate.
- Sprinkle omelet with chopped chive for garnish.
- Serve immediately with a fresh salad.
