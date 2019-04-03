The sixteenth annual KGW Great Food Drive is underway for the month of March. The KGW Great Food Drive is a major public service campaign that addresses hunger issues in communities throughout Oregon and southwest Washington. The goal is to collect enough food and cash to provide more than 1 million pounds of food for local area residents.

Throughout the month, KGW, Tillamook, Rivermark Community Credit Union, and local Toyota Dealers will help supply Oregon Food Bank Network with essential food to be distributed to its network of 21 regional food banks and 1,200 food assistance sites across Oregon and Clark County, Washington. Donations can be made in several ways:

•Purchase Tillamook dairy products. Tillamook will donate a portion of proceeds from any Tillamook dairy product purchased during the month of March in Oregon and Clark County, Washington.

•Make a food donation at any participating local Toyota dealership and they’ll match the donation.

•Make a cash or food donation at any participating Rivermark Community Credit Union.

•Make a cash donation at participating Safeway stores

•Donate funds online. Visit www.kgw.com/fooddrive for complete details.

“This event is so important in our community because the need is always there,” said Steve Carter, KGW president and general manager. “Food insecurity affects so many families who are working but still struggling to feed their children. We appreciate the ongoing commitment from our corporate partners who make this a top initiative in their community work.”

“At Tillamook we believe that everyone deserves to have access to real, wholesome food to feed themselves and their families. Both the farmers and the employees of our 109-year-old Oregon business are fully committed to fighting hunger and addressing its root causes. We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of the KGW Great Food Drive for the 13th year in a row in order to work together to eliminate hunger in Oregon. Your help is needed now more than ever, so please join us by donating to the Great Food Drive,” said Patrick Criteser, president and CEO of the Tillamook County Creamery Association.

“We recognize that many Oregonians do not have access to a sufficient quantity of affordable and nutritious food,” said Seth Schaefer, president and CEO of Rivermark Community Credit Union. “Rivermark is proud to support the KGW Great Food Drive which helps address one of the region’s most pressing social issues. You can help make a difference by donating cash or food items at any participating Rivermark branch,” continued Schaefer.

“Toyota and its dealers feel honored to be able to give back to the community. This year, our goal is 1 million pounds, so we are inviting you to get involved too. During the month of March, donation bins will be located at all 14 participating Toyota dealer sites. Your donation will be making a difference for your local community,” said Russ Humberston, Pacific Northwest Toyota Dealer Association president.

About the Oregon Food Bank Network

Oregon Food Bank works to eliminate hunger and its root causes... because no one should be hungry. Oregon Food Bank believes that hunger starves the human spirit, that communities thrive when people are nourished, and that everyone deserves healthy and fresh food. Oregon Food Bank helps feed the human spirit of 740,000 people through a food distribution network of 21 regional food banks serving Oregon and Clark County, Washington. Oregon Food Bank also leads statewide efforts to increase resources for hungry families and to eliminate the root causes of hunger through public policy, local food systems work, nutrition and garden education, health care screening and innovative programming. Find out how to feed the human spirit at oregonfoodbank.org.

About KGW