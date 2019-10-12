KEIZER, Ore. — Heads up double-double and animal style lovers: the new In-N-Out in Keizer will open Thursday.

A company representative confirmed the Keizer Station location is expected to open at 9 a.m.

The opening of the Keizer location, only 45 miles south of Portland, has been long awaited. The California-based fast food chain has slowly been making its way north through Oregon, with previous openings in Medford and Grants Pass.

If you plan on getting a burger opening day, be prepared for a long line. Up to 200 cars are expected to be in the In-N-Out drive-thru line during peak hours.

