This can make a favorite treat a little more sweet by coating it in sweet caramel sauce!
HOLIDAY CARAMEL CORN RECIPE
Makes 5 quarts
INGREDIENTS
- 5 1/2 quarts popped popcorn
- 1 1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp heavy cream
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 250°F.
- Pour popcorn and hazelnuts into a very large bowl (or two large mixing bowls), mix together, and set aside.
- Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the sugar, corn syrup, and salt until fully incorporated. Bring mixture to a boil, frequently stirring.
- Once mixture has come to a boil, stop stirring and continue to boil for about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and carefully stir in baking soda (the mixture will vigorously boil).
- Stir in the vanilla and pour the caramel sauce over the popcorn. Fold together until mostly combined. Evenly spread the caramel popcorn onto two parchment lined baking sheets, in a single layer.
- Bake for about an hour, removing the mixture from the oven every 15 minutes to stir. Transfer the caramel corn onto a baking sheet, lined with wax paper, and allow to cool completely before breaking up into pieces and serving.
