HOLIDAY CARAMEL CORN RECIPE

Makes 5 quarts

INGREDIENTS

5 1/2 quarts popped popcorn

1 1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp heavy cream

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 250°F. Pour popcorn and hazelnuts into a very large bowl (or two large mixing bowls), mix together, and set aside. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the sugar, corn syrup, and salt until fully incorporated. Bring mixture to a boil, frequently stirring. Once mixture has come to a boil, stop stirring and continue to boil for about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and carefully stir in baking soda (the mixture will vigorously boil). Stir in the vanilla and pour the caramel sauce over the popcorn. Fold together until mostly combined. Evenly spread the caramel popcorn onto two parchment lined baking sheets, in a single layer. Bake for about an hour, removing the mixture from the oven every 15 minutes to stir. Transfer the caramel corn onto a baking sheet, lined with wax paper, and allow to cool completely before breaking up into pieces and serving.

