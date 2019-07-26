PORTLAND, Ore. — In exploring past PBJ lists of our readers' favorite restaurants, it struck us that there seemed to be a direct line between establishments that look good and those that are popular among diners.

We, indeed, found that Portland restaurateurs are increasingly putting a premium on ambience. The top 10 “favorite restaurants” chosen by Business Journal readers in last year's best eatery survey, each also placed among the top 12 in terms of “best ambience.”

For our cover story this week, we talked to designers and restaurateurs who recognize the value of good-looking interiors. We also snared some photos of four spots that have done decor very, very well. Click on this link to the gallery to learn which restaurants both taste good and look good.

