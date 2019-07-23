PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the Montavilla neighborhood's best-known comfort food brunch spots, The Country Cat, announced Tuesday on social media that it will be closing its Southeast Stark Street location on August 4:

“To our families, our friends, our colleagues, and to our customers:



The Country Cat on SE Stark Street will be closing its doors on August 4, 2019 after our Brunch service. Come join us in these last days as we wind down and bid adieu.

The Country Cat opened its doors in 2007 on the corner of SE 80th and Stark in the Montavilla neighborhood. We’ve seen babies born, proposals happen, weddings planned, birthdays celebrated, kids go off to college, fun-filled gatherings of families and friends, 12 Thanksgiving services, helped cure many a New Year’s Eve indulgence, fundraised for family safety, cancer, and our schools. And, most importantly, we’ve been part of an amazing community.

You’ve opened your arms to us and we’ve embraced it all. Our legacy of past and present staff have helped build, mold, and create the soul of The Cat. Words cannot express our love, gratitude, and bond that we will forever have together.”

The Portland International Airport location will remain open.