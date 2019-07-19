Editor's note: The video above first aired on July 11, 2018.

Ice cream lovers, it's that time again to celebrate summer's sweetest treat while learning a little history about the official holiday and checking out some of Portland's best ice cream shops.

History

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

Fun Facts:

The top-selling ice cream flavor: vanilla.

The top producing ice cream producing state is California

Check out our top places to get ice cream in Portland.

Salt & Straw

Portland ice cream staple Salt & Straw features a rotating selection of themed flavors like Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, Birthday Cakes & Blackberries and Double Fold Vanilla, among others. Remember to bring your patience as they always have a line.

Visit them at any of their three Portland locations:

What's the Scoop?

What's the Scoop features premium ice creams and sorbets made from scratch. What's the Scoop ice cream is all-natural and hormone-free with a focus on using the best quality local ingredients, and uses a sustainable process whenever possible.

Visit them at either Portland location:

Ruby Jewel

Ruby Jewel is a family-owned business best known for its customizable ice cream sandwiches, along with sundaes and ice cream scoops of every flavor. Ruby Jewel uses locally sourced ingredients from farmers and artisans in Oregon and around the Pacific Northwest.

Visit them at any of their three locations:

Cool Moon Ice Cream

Cool Moon Ice Cream flavors range from traditional to unique, making it easier for everyone to find their favorite treat. Aside from the usual vanilla, mint chip and birthday cake on their 10 tried-and-true friends, they also rotate 16 other flavors, some of which are seasonal.

If you're more of a sorbet person, Cool Moon Ice Cream has you covered with their 100% dairy-free sorbet. They usually have 2-4 flavors available from their 20 flavor repertoire. They also offer shakes, floats, sundaes and espresso drinks.

Visit them at 1105 Northwest Johnson Street.

Fifty Licks

Fifty Licks always features roughly a dozen French custard-style flavors like Tahitian Vanilla, Stumptown Coffee, Toasted Milk, Jasmine Tea with Apricot, and Oregon Raspberry. Fifty Licks ice cream is made from scratch with local ingredients and tons of cafe-free egg yolks, resulting in a luscious and rich texture.

Visit them at their brick and mortar location or food truck.

Food truck location:

Northwest 24th Avenue and Thurman Street

Cloud City Ice Cream

Cloud City Ice Cream is a Portland go-to for those craving the nostalgia ice cream flavors from their youth. Cloud City Ice Cream handmades rotate each month. They also offer gluten-free and vegan options along with sorbets.

Visit them at 4525 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard.