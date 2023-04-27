Black Business Association of Oregon launches 'Foodie Passport' on Monday

The program encourages people to visit 20 different BIPOC and woman-owned bars, bakeries and restaurants in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Black Business Association of Oregon just announced a new program called the “Foodie Passport,” in collaboration with Doordash, that will guide diners to 20 of the best BIPOC and woman-owned restaurant, bars and bakeries in Portland.

The Foodie Passport Program is designed to take diners on a journey to some of Portland's best food and drink establishments.

Here's how it all works: You pick up a passport at one of the participating locations, show it to the server and get a stamp. On top of that, you'll receive 10% off your order.

After you have all 20 stamps, you can turn the passport in at the last business you visit. You'll then become eligible for a gift card of up to $500 from your favorite participating restaurant, bar or bakery.

Edie Bynum, co-owner of Trap Kitchen, tells KGW that business in the winter is great but nothing compares to the summer. And with nicer weather and this Foodie Passport around the corner, he’s ready for what’s to come.

"It's something unique, especially for Portland with so much good food around here," said Bynum. "Like, being able to go around and experience different dishes from everybody — it's fun. I'm a foodie. I like to eat places, so I might have to get one of those passports too."

Foodie passports will be available on Monday, May 1st at the following 20 participating locations: