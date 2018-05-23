Beer and bratwurst were made for each other, and after you try this recipe from the Kin Community you will see why.

Ingredients:

1 Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

Vinegar

Sugar

Salt

Fresh thyme

1 package bratwurst

Water

Beer, of your choice

Worcestershire sauce

Pinch of salt and black pepper

Bay leaves

Pretzel roll

Sauerkraut

Spicy mustard

Directions:

1) Light the grill. While it’s heating begin making pickled sweet onions.

2) In a glass bowl combine the onion, vinegar, sugar, salt, fresh thyme, and cover with saran wrap. Place in the refrigerator.

3) Make sure the grill is half hot, half cool. Put the bratwurst on the cool side, cook for 30 minutes.

4) In a pot combine a small amount of water, beer, a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, and bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a simmer.

5) Once the bratwurst are done cooking, transfer to the “beer bath”. Leave bratwurst in for 5-10 minutes.

6) Slice pretzel roll in half vertically.

7) Sandwich the bratwurst, warm sauerkraut, pickled onions, and spicy mustard inside of the roll and enjoy!

MORE FROM KIN:

© Kin Community