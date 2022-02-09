Mount Tabor hit with multiple fires, fire officials asking people to be vigilant

More than 15 fires have been started inside Mount Tabor Park and fire officials are asking people to be vigilant.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past two weeks there have been more than 15 fires that have started inside Mount Tabor Park in Southeast Portland.

Lt. Damon Simmons with Portland Fire & Rescue said several of the fires were started along the trails and most of them were set at night.

"It can easily start a wildland fire," Simmons said. "It starts small, it builds, if nobody notices it, it gets bigger and bigger."

Firefighters have been able to put the fires out but Simmons is concerned because the flames could get close to homes. He said investigators don't know who's starting the fires but since several of them were on the trail, he does not think they were an accident.

"In this case since we've got so many fires, fifteen to twenty in such a short period of time, it indicates that there's probably an arsonist in the area working," Simmons said.

Jynx Houston frequents Mount Tabor Park and said she saw some of the torched debris.

"I saw a patch maybe ten by twelve feet and it was burned," Houston said. "I couldn't understand why it was there."

Simmons said people should be vigilant when they are in the park and if they see anything suspicious to contact Portland Fire & Rescue at 503-823-fire.

Houston said she's disappointed someone would intentionally start a fire in the park.