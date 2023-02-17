Truffle hunting dogs sniff out delicacies as part of Newberg tour

February is Truffle Month in Newberg, offering inspired menus at local restaurants, special products in stores and truffle tours.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWBERG, Ore. — February is Truffle Month in Newberg. Right now, local businesses and restaurants are featuring everything truffles. Visitors can also take that experience into the woods as part of a special truffle tour alongside some of the cutest fungus foragers: dogs.

Black Tie Tours offers unique excursions in Oregon's wine country. Throughout truffle month and into March, they're taking truffle tourists on a truffle hunt with dogs Nalu and Ash.

"Newberg is kind of the epicenter of the wild truffle universe in my opinion," said Stefan Czarnecki, owner of Black Tie Tours. "They grow all the way up into British Columbia and into California, but really, right there in the central Willamette Valley — it's the hot spot."

The tour takes visitors into the forest to search for truffles. Allowing them to help train Ash, a 7-month-old puppy who is learning how to sniff out the culinary gold in the ground.

Afterward, visitors can head to the bougie red barn to warm up with fine dining. Chef Erick Cabellero with Cabellero Catering and Paradiso Restaurant serve up dishes inspired by and infused with truffles.

Over at the Allison Inn and Spa, they're filling rooms with truffle-minded travelers. Whether booking a room or visiting for the day, Executive Chef Jack Strong has truffles on the menu at their restaurant, Jory.

"Oregon truffles are just such a unique amazing bounty," Strong said. "It's earthy and it's aromatic. It hits all the senses and I think umami is the best way to say it."

Anyone's next truffle-filled adventure awaits in Newberg, but don't wait too long. The season will be over soon.