Feast Portland is back after 1-year hiatus

A Portland event that showcases the diversity in the restaurant community will be held at The Lot at Zidell Yards at the end of this month.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Feast Portland, showcasing some of the best chefs in the Portland area, is returning this year with events in July and August. The event was on hiatus last year because of the pandemic. The festivities start July 29 at the Lot at Zidell Yards.

"It will be kind of intimate," said Feast Portland director Emily Crowley. "We will have about 400 people at each event, so lots of interaction with the chefs, with each other and really that family reunion vibe."

Organizers are calling the event "The Summer of Feast." There's going to be several events, including Feast Flicks, Feast Family Reunions and Feast Edition.

Sarah Schafer is the chef and co-owner of Cooperativa in The Pearl District. She's participating in Feast Portland this year. She said it's been a very hard year for the restaurant industry.

"We feed off that camaraderie," Schafer said. "We feed off cooking with each other and going into other people's restaurants."

Feast Portland started back in 2012. This year, it's on a bit of a smaller scale but still highlights the diverse backgrounds in Portland's restaurant community. There's about 50 different restaurants participating throughout the summer.

"I would like this event to give exposure to the fact we want to be back together again," Schafer said.