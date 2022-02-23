Portland family business delivers fresh, healthy and locally sourced meals

Farm to Fit is a local option for heat-at-home meals delivered to your door. The Portland small business has grown as the pandemic forced many to rely on delivery.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The pandemic made convenience delivered to your doorstep part of everyday life. If you weren’t ordering groceries, take-out, and essentials before 2020, there’s a good chance you do it now.

A Portland company was delivering locally sourced, farm-fresh meals even before the world went into lockdown — and they’ve seen a boost in businesses since.

Married couple Dre Slaman and G. Scott Brown are the proud co-CEOs of Farm to Fit.

“Our mission is to elevate people's lives through delicious and healthy, easy food,” Brown said.

They prepare and deliver fresh, locally-sourced, dinners to heat at home – no matter what your diet.

“You can kind of just tailor our meal plans to your lifestyle and I think that’s really important for us to be flexible with our clients,” Slaman said.

The couple moved to Portland from Los Angeles about twelve years ago. Their busy lives had them looking for a quick and healthy option for meal planning.

“We were looking for a service just like this,” Slaman said. “A meal delivery service that could bring healthy food, fresh food.”

They couldn’t find the local option they were looking for, so they created their own. In 2011, Farm to Fit was born.

“I think one of the most important things is that we’re supporting the local economy, which I really think is really important,” Slaman said.

The two met in grad school, and the drama school sweethearts found something special off-stage too: a small business the whole family can enjoy.

“I love the Tuscan beef stew, it’s one our signature meals, and our daughter, since the time she was two years old and was eating solid food, loves that meal,” Slaman said.

“All of us taste it and try to get better, we try to see how it travels,” Brown said.

They offer nine ready-to-eat different meal plans: everything from paleo to Whole 30 to vegan. And no matter what your die and the menu is always changing.

About a decade ago Brown says most people thought of Farm to Fit as a luxury brand, but the pandemic changed that.

“It’s a necessity,” he said.

Farm to Fit was able to keep its doors open as an essential business when COVID-19 put the world in lockdown in 2020. “We had a place for people to come and still get a paycheck, and that, for me as a business owner feels really huge and important,” Slaman said.

A team that feels stronger than ever, serving up local, healthy, and easy meals to eat at home.

“I think over the pandemic, overall, has shown me that our team is really loyal and really strong and we’re going to, like, be in it together,” Slaman said. “I feel like that’s important.”