PORTLAND, Ore. — Pixar has entertained audiences young and old over the last two decades with its long string of hit movies. Now, people will have the chance to get a behind the scenes look at how the movies were made through a new exhibit at OMSI.

The “Science Behind Pixar” exhibit opens on Feb. 23. There will be more than 40 interactive elements to give people a hands-on opportunity to replicate how films, such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and Inside Out, were created.

Pose with a human-sized model of Buzz Lightyear and learn how he was made.

© Michael Malyszko 2015

“I’m thrilled we are hosting The Science Behind Pixar at OMSI. This exhibit truly immerses you in the Pixar filmmaking process. It explores the creativity and artistry of the Pixar filmmakers and highlights how computers are used as a filmmaking tool,” Nancy Stueber, president and CEO of OMSI, said in a press release.

The exhibit will have eight sections, each focused on a different step that went into making the movies.

Modeling

See how digital sculptures were created based on sketches from artists.

Rigging

Characters were then given a virtual skeleton to allow animators to add movement.

Visitors use rig controls on Jessie’s face to create expressions.

© Michael Malyszko 2015

In the Rigging area, visitors pose with models of Mike and Sulley from Monster’s University.

© Michael Malyszko 2015

Surfaces

Understand the techniques behind how scenes were colored and textured.

Sets & Cameras

Discover how certain camera angles were created, including the bugs-eye view in A Bug’s Life.

Animation

See how animators bring characters to life.

Simulation

Learn how computer effects were used to create movement of characters.

A video and tactile models explain how Merida’s curls were simulated as springs.

NICOLAUS CZARNECKI

Lighting

Try to solve hands-on lighting challenges like what Pixar artists face.

Visitors adjust the lighting for their photo with Dory.

© Michael Malyszko 2015

Rendering

Explore how animators turned data and programming into the final film.

Visitors watch a scene from Inside Out at each stage of the production from storyboards to final film.

NICOLAUS CZARNECKI

In addition to the various interactive elements, there will be human-sized models of some of the most famous characters in the Pixar franchise, including Buzz Lightyear and Edna Mode from The Incredibles. OMSI expects guests to spend 60-90 minutes in the exhibit.

Visitors pose with models of some of their favorite Pixar characters, including Edna Mode.

NICOLAUS CZARNECKI

The exhibit will be open through Sept. 2. Tickets, which include general museum admission, will be $21 for adults, $14 for youth and $17 for seniors. Ticket prices for OMSI members will be $5 for adults, $3 for youth, and $4 for seniors.

More information from OMSI