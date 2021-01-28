'We're trying to keep comedy alive': Portland drive-in stand-up comedy show ends weekly run

For two months, comedians performed in a SE Portland parking lot while the audience listened from their cars. The group is now looking for a new venue to host them.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a vacant lot on Southeast Sixth Avenue just east of the Willamette River, there’s been a whole lot of funny business going on.

“We're trying to make people laugh!” said comedian Lucas Gubala. “We're trying to keep comedy alive for the people who need it the most.”

For the past two months, Gubala and fellow comedian Brent Lowrey had been hosting an open mic event for comedians at the parking lot, which they called Laughs PDX. They had been performing at outdoor restaurants and bars but in November, Gov. Brown pressed pause on outdoor dining to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

With nowhere to practice their material, the friends took their comedy underground.

“We saw this lot,” said Lowery. “Me and Lucas came here and we honked and played loud music for two hours, and we figured since nobody came, we would try it again the next night.”

That turned into every Wednesday night. With the help of an FM transmitter, a few lights and an ever-growing list of comedians, Laughs PDX was born.

Audience members sit in their cars and listen to the acts on their radio, then honk their horns if and when laughter ensues.

“Ten weeks we've been coming here doing comedy in the rain,” said Gubala. “We've been coming and persevering doing it for us and the people.”

Gubala’s girlfriend supports the comedy experiment.

“I was kind of concerned, to be honest, and super nervous at first,” said Sarah Summerhill. “But then I came out and thought, this is a totally safe thing to do during COVID.”

On Jan. 27, 40 comedians signed up to test their material, knowing it might be their last chance for a while. Last week, Lowery said a security detail finally caught their act and told the property owner.

“He has questions about permits and Porta Potties and all I have are jokes about dating during the pandemic,” said Lowery, realizing his run of shows by the river was about to end.

Lowery said with the owner’s permission, Jan. 27 would be their last night performing in the lot. Where the comedians end up next is up in the air.