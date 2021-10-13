School counselor offers advice to students and parents on National Stop Bullying Day

October 13 is National Stop Bullying Day. Bullying can lead to depression, anxiety and mental health struggles, which can last well into adulthood.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — October 13 is National Stop Bullying Day, which is meant to spread awareness about the issue.

About 20% of kids ages 12-18 report being bullied, according to StopBullying.gov. Bullying can lead to depression, anxiety and mental health struggles, which can last well into adulthood.

Beaverton School District counselor Beth Wright-Kuhns said most of the bullying happens online. Wright-Kuhns said it's important for parents to know what types of social media their kids have, who they're talking to and what they're saying to others.

The Beaverton School District teaches kids what they should do when they feel like they're being bullied.

"If you see somebody being bullied, say something." Wright-Kuhns said. "It doesn't have to be in the moment if you feel scared for yourself, if you feel nervous but say something to an adult. Asking for help if you can is a really important skill as well."

In the Beaverton School District, social workers, teachers and coaches are available to speak with kids who are being bullied.