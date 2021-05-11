New documentary tells powerful story of Portland-area woman who survived crash

Ana Wakefield was nearly killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2017. Her fighting spirit and journey to recovery continue to inspire.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Clackamas County woman is continuing to beat the odds after a near-fatal hit-and-run crash four years ago. Ana Wakefield’s journey to recovery is now the subject of a new documentary called "Fight Like Ana."

“I had to learn how to breathe again, walk again, talk again, sit again,” said Ana, 24. “I had to learn how to smile with both sides of my face instead of just the half of my body that I can feel!”

In October of 2017, Ana, then 21, was driving to basketball practice at Multnomah University. Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana’s car.

Ana endured five brain surgeries, two broken legs and countless hours of painful physical therapy. Ana's father believes the result is nothing short of a miracle.

“We've gone through a lot over the last four years but there's much to be grateful for, too,” said Dave Wakefield.

Besides her recovery, the documentary also explores how Ana's family coped with the trauma and uncertainties of her near-fatal crash.

“It was very hard, candidly,” said Dave Wakefield. “Just because of the raw emotion that comes back up.”

The Wakefields recognize that the documentary comes at a time when many families are hurting, whether they're recovering from loss or overcoming their own obstacles.

“As we navigate life, we all go through these ups and downs,” said Dave. “If this can be an encouragement to somebody else and [Ana] can be an example, we want it to be.”

Ana has come a long way. She can play basketball again, works part time as a teacher's aide and every day she's a little stronger. She hopes that whoever sees her story will find encouragement through her perspective, even when all hope seems lost.