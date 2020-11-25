Choir director creates music video blending middle school voices virtually

Remote learning is a big challenge for everyone but one choir director and her middle school students created beautiful music together despite the distance.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Distance learning is a big challenge for teachers and students. But this story proves where there's a will, there's a way, even in one of the more challenging classes to teach remotely: choir.



The song that Britta Hobb’s combined middle school choir created is the result of a lot of individual practice and some modern ingenuity. Amani Utupe translates from Swahili to Grant us Peace Give us Courage.



“I've used this song many, many times in my years as a teacher and I've always appreciated the message but it really rang true this year,” said Hobbs, who has been teaching for 20 years.



Hobbs and two of her students came together virtually to talk about how the song was produced.



It started with lots of practice in online classes. Then kids sang solo from home, as part of a virtual choir of sixth and seventh grade students from Covington and Frontier middle schools in the Evergreen Public Schools district.



“I'm not what anyone would describe as a tech-savvy person so I was nervous going in but I had this little song and I thought, you know let's just give this a whirl,” said Hobbs.



The choir director taught her students virtually from her home and then mixed their individual voices together. Then she made a video for the song.



“I thought it was amazing," said Frontier sixth grader Hannah Blevins. “It sounded like we were really singing together in an actual choir.”



Blevins loves the song. But it was a lot of work.



Distance learning has changed so much for students and teachers; with choir, there is no in-person team or togetherness, when making music. But kids are resilient. And many, like Covington seventh grader Summer King, thrive on the challenge.

