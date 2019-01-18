PORTLAND, Ore. — A kid-sized version of a NASCAR race car is scheduled to arrive at Randall Children’s Hospital on Friday



The purpose is to help children take their minds off the medical treatments they have to endure.



It'll be named "Rebel Racer," after Rick Rebel, a longtime Albany resident who helped raise the money for the car. He hoped to celebrate the race car's arrival, but recently lost his battle with cancer.

Friday would have been Rebel's 67th birthday.



It will be the first Children’s Dream Racer car delivered to a children’s hospital on the west coast.

