With the Wind and the Stars is an immersive 360-virtual reality docuseries that is highlighting the lives of female pilots, starting with pilots with Canada’s first 100% Indigenous-owned airline, Iskwew Air.

The docuseries will be releasing its first episode on YouTube and Facebook on International Women’s Day, March 8.

With the Wind and the Stars had screenings in Portland in 2019 to collect public feedback, but with the release of the episode on YouTube, the docuseries encourages viewers to watch with their own VR headsets, on their phones, or desktops.

With the Wind and the Stars

With the aviation industry being a heavily male-dominated field, with only 7% of all certified pilots being female, the Regional Arts and Culture Council grant-winning docuseries set out to uplift and inspire all women to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams by celebrating the stories of women in aviation.

Episode one will share the story of Teara Fraser, CEO and founder of Iskwew Air in Vancouver, B.C. The airline launched on International Women’s Day in 2019 and is Canada’s first 100% Indigenous woman-owned airline. It will share Fraser’s journey in starting her own airline and her path as a woman to create more Indigenous representation in aviation.

The first episode will air on YouTube and on With the Wind and the Stars Facebook page.