Portland choir waiting on thousands from Seattle based ticketing company

A Portland choir is owed more than $4,000 from Brown Paper Tickets after a December concert.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland choir is waiting on $4,000 from a Seattle based ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets after their December concert.

The Bach Cantata Choir had a concert back on December 16th and they are still waiting on their money from Brown Paper Tickets. The choir is owed exactly $4,500 from the ticket sales.

Artistic Director Ralph Nelson said they've worked with the ticket company before and everything was fine but this time was different.

"They've been very good in the past but a month went by and nothing happened and now two months went by and we haven't received any payment," Nelson said. "For us, forty-five-hundred dollars is like five percent of our entire budget."

The Bach Cantata Choir is not the only group of performers that missed out on money from Brown Paper Tickets.

The Sultanov Russian Ballet Academy, a Beaverton based dance studio was missing close to $20,000 in ticket sales from a performance back in December. They ended up receiving their money. Nelson saw the story on KGW and reached out in hopes that it would help.

"You try and call them and then you get a message that they've taken down their phone support system," Nelson said. "We haven't received any word back from them."

In a statement, Brown Paper Tickets said the money owed to the choir is expected to go out this week. The company cites the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason payments have been delayed.

Nelson was excited to hear about this news. He said he will think twice before using the company again for their next show in April.