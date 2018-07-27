HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — The first weekend of August is upon us and with it comes Pickathon, arguably the state's most critically acclaimed music festival.

The annual event, which takes place at Pendarvis Farm in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley, descends on August 3-5, 2018.

Headliners this year include Broken Social Scene, the Blind Boys of Alabama and Phosphorescent. It's an eclectic mix of music that's become standard for the festival.

The event also includes several children's activities, art installations, and a DJ lineup.

Pickathon started in the 90s as a bluegrass fest for a small group of friends. It's now grown to attract thousands of people, many who camp on the festival grounds at the Pendarvis family's farmland, about 20 minutes from Portland.

Also standard at Pickathon is a commitment to sustainability. Festivalgoers pay for tokens that they exchange for compostable dinnerware, and beer and wine - local, of course - is served in steel Kleen Kanteen cups.

Pickathon tickets cost between $125-$150 per day, or $320 for the weekend. Organizers encourage people to take public transportation or bike to the festival.

